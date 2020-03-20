|
Evelyn May Bennett
Phoenix - Evelyn May Bennett, 93, daughter of David DeWitt Stevenson and Grace Edna Preston died March 17, 2020. Evelyn was born at home on Wiswall St. in Peoria, Illinois December 9, 1926. She grew up in Peoria and Creve Coeur, Illinois. In October 1944, she married Thomas Valentine Preston Sr. of Manito, Illinois. Thomas died in January 1955 of tuberculosis. In November 1956, she married again to Roger Valentine Bennett Sr. of Peoria, Illinois. Roger Bennett Sr. died in 1982. Evelyn and Roger lived in Creve Coeur and Princeville, Illinois and retired to Phoenix, Arizona in 1978. Evelyn had six children during her first marriage and three during her second. Judith Ann, Thomas Valentine Jr, Shirlee Jean, Deborah Kay, Vicki Ellen, and Gregory Dean from her first marriage. Roger Valentine Jr., Juanita Mae, and Brenda Jo from her second. All children survive her with exception of Roger V. Bennett Jr. who died in 2009 in Phoenix.
In addition to her children, Evelyn has 16 grand children, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Whether known as Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, or GGGanma Bennett, she was dedicated to her family; supporting and elevating her family in all respects and by everything, she did. She was intelligent and could achieve anything she set her hand and mind to. Evelyn was hard working, courageous, self-sufficient, unselfish, honest, and with a very strong spirit. She instilled these character traits in her family. She lived as a loving example for her children and all who knew her. This more than anything made her family successful. We will miss her.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020