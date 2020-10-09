Evelyn Rosalie Angulo
Evelyn Rosalie Angulo, 102, peacefully passed away on March 31, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1918 in New Orleans, LA and then spent the majority of her life in Phoenix, AZ as a beloved wife, mother, homemaker, and grandparent. She is preceded in death by her husband Armando Ruiz Angulo and her son Armando A. Angulo. Loving mother to Mary Ann (Richard) Barker, Christine Angulo, and Michael (Cathy) Angulo. Caring grandmother to Danny Angulo, Raquel Angulo Hansen (Greg), Wesley Barker, Staci Barker Munsey (Greg), Michael Angulo Jr. (Tatiauna), Lauren Angulo Hernandez (Adrian), and Adrienne Angulo. Loved by her great grandchildren Andrew, Lucas, Katherine, Chace, Abbie, Michael, and Ella. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her feisty personality, the special time, and gifts she gave to her grandchildren, and her southern way of living. A Visitation will be held from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM with a Memorial Service beginning at 9:00 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Inurnment to follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Donations may be made in Evelyn's name to the Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or online at https://www.hov.org/donate
. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.