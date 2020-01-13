|
|
Evelyn "Lorell" Thompson passed away on January 6, 2020 in her home held in her daughter's loving arms and surrounded by family in Mesa, Arizona. Lorell was a strong woman of God who valued faith, family, friends, and flowers! She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin.
Lorell was born July 30, 1932 to Mattie Irene Sheppard and William Frank Sheppard in Aldino, Maryland. The family moved to Aberdeen, Maryland in 1943. Lorell attended Aberdeen High School and graduated in 1949 where she played softball and was the star of her school basketball team! She next attended Towson State Teachers College and transferred to a business school in Baltimore. Lorell was a secretary at the Aberdeen Proving Ground where she met her husband, Allan Dale Thompson Sr. They were married February 8, 1953 and subsequently had 3 children; Allan Dale, Jr., Jeffery Jay, and Karen Irene. Upon leaving the Army in 1955 the young family moved to Antioch, California, and then in 1963 they settled in New Brighton, Minnesota. Many memories were created there living on Long Lake learning how to ice skate, water ski and building additions onto the house, not to mention the Sunday picnics with friends, neighbors and family!
Allan, Lorell, and Karen moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1978 where Allan finished his career. During that time Lorell acquired her Arizona Real Estate License. They retired to Mesa, Arizona in 1994 where Lorell enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and she was an avid gardener and bridge player.
Lorell was a member of the Red Mountain Community Church in Mesa, Arizona for over 20 years and was a founding equity member of the Alta Mesa Golf Club. She was also a faithful member of the "In His Grip" community bible study.
Lorell is survived by her brothers Frank Sheppard and wife Ella from San Diego, CA; Dwight Sheppard from Conowingo, MD; sister Irene Trego from Atlanta, GA; son, A. Dale Thompson, Jr. and his wife Vicki from Irving, Texas; Jeffrey Jay Thompson and his wife Candy from Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Karen Irene Samson and husband Robert from Mesa, Arizona. She is also survived by grandchildren: Jacob Thompson, Allan Thompson, Shawn Thompson; and great grandchildren: Maycee Thompson, Zoey Thompson, and Bryson Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lorell was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Allan Dale Thompson Sr.; grandson, David Allan Samson; parents, Mattie Sheppard, William Frank Sheppard; and sister, Marian Sheppard.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 17th at 1:00pm at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park 400 South Power Road in Mesa, AZ 85206. Reception to follow the service.
A joint interment of Lorell and Allan will take place on February 8, 2020 at Mount Zion Methodist Church Cemetery in Bel Air, Maryland. This is the date they were joined in marriage 67 years ago and they will be rejoined for eternity. Arrangements made in Maryland by Schimunek Funeral Homes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Phoenix Boys Choir (https://www.boyschoir.org).
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020