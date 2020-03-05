|
|
Evelyn Virginia Stuart
Glendale - Evelyn Virginia Stuart (nee Richardson; Kruse), 101, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1918 in Junction City, Kansas to the late Jesse P. Richardson of Phoenix, AZ and Evelyn R. Janes of Antigo, Wisconsin. Evelyn's family lived in Phoenix, but her father was stationed at Ft. Riley in Kansas. After her birth, Evelyn's mother brought her back to Phoenix by train where she subsequently passed away from influenza. Five years later, Evelyn's father married Mary E Janes, sister to the late Evelyn R. They had two children, Louise Inglish of Phoenix and son, Allen Richardson who passed away in 1953. The Richardson's owned a dairy for many years located at 67th/Glendale in Glendale, AZ.
Evelyn graduated from Litchfield Park High School. She then attended beauty school and worked for a short time as a hairdresser. She married John H Kruse in 1939 and had 4 children: Richard, Robert, John P and Nancy. After John H passed away in 1965, Evelyn married P.C. Stuart in 1967. He also preceded her in death. Evelyn was very active in church ministries and was a secretary to a local Woman's-A-Glow group for several years.
She is survived by her children: Richard Kruse of Phoenix, Robert Kruse of Tucson, John P Kruse of Pahrump, Nevada and Nancy Wright of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, grandchildren: Allen Kruse, Nadine Ross, Denny Kruse, Mathew Kruse, Barry Kruse, Mike Kruse, John H Kruse and Jesse Kruse, great grandchildren: Chaffin, Cailyn, Camren Ross, Shelly Sandate, Lauren Kruse, Janelle Kruse, John M Kruse and Seth Kruse and great great grandchildren Trinity Sandate and John T Kruse.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird rd, Peoria AZ 85381 with a graveside to follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 2300 W Van Buren, Phoenix AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020