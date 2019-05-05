Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Green Acres
- - On April 5th, after a life lived to it's fullest, Everett Allison Hall went to join Ruth Hall, his beloved wife of 50 years. Born on April 30, 1931 just outside of Salamanca, New York, he grew up enjoying life on a farm, joining the National Guard at 15, later enlisting in the US Navy and serving during the Korean war. By the age of 20 he had been around the world and across the equator twice. After the Navy, he worked as a Plumber, Pinkerton Detective, Arizona Highway Patrolman and retired from AT&T after 35 years of service. He had homes in Mesa, Scottsdale and Phoenix and enjoyed his cabin in Happy Jack, Arizona, fishing, riding his ATV, photographing, exploring canyons, old mines, caves, Indian ruins, back trails, and being a First Responder with Rim Country Rescue for over 15 years. He loved his Masonic affiliation, was a 32nd Degree Mason, and past Master of the Tempe Lodge. A grave side service will be held at Green Acres at 10 AM, Saturday, May 11th.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
