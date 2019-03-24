|
|
Ewalee Fuchs Michalis
Sun City West - In memory of beloved mother and grandmother Ewalee Michalis, who passed away peacefully at home in Sun City West, age 92. Born in Lubbock, Texas, to Ewald and Ruby Lee (Barrick) Fuchs, Ewalee graduated high school at 15 and went to college at Sul Ross State Teachers College. WWII soon changed the course of her life when as a Freshman she met Harold Walton Diehl at a USO dance. They married in 1943 and soon had three daughters. The family lived in several cities in the Southwest before settling in Phoenix in 1958. When her marriage ended in 1963, Ewalee went to work at the Arizona Employment Service. After marrying S.A. "Mike" Michalis, she became a homemaker once again, but used her artistic talents in art, crafts and putting her special touch on her homes. She also finished her interrupted college education by graduating from ASU at age 54 with a degree in Education. Ewalee and Mike moved to Sun City West upon Mike's retirement in 1989, were members of Grace Presbyterian Church in Surprise, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016. After Mike's passing in 2017, Ewalee lived at home, cared for by devoted caregivers and her daughters. She always gave her best to whatever she did, was unfailingly kind and pleasant to all. She is survived and sorely missed by daughters Barbara Phillips, Dana Diehl Derick, Robyn Wallerich, grandson Brandon Hughes, a sister, 3 brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. Ewalee requested cremation and no services were held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019