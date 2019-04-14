|
|
Dr. F. Richard Hsu
Phoenix - Dr. F. Richard Hsu, born October 9, 1925 in Beijing, China and became an U.S. citizen while he studied and graduated Cum Laude with both Bachelor's and Masters degrees from Columbia University. He currently held the position of Managing Director & President of the J. T. Tai & Co.
Foundation, a non-profit organization based in New York city. Dr. Hsu was a Scholar and Philanthropist, a Trustee Emeritus of the Thunderbird School of Global Management, a Trustee of the Eisenhower Fellowships and a member of the Advisory Council of the Johns Hopkins University Nanjng Center. He served as President of the China Institute of America from 1969-1983. During WWII he served as an Air Force P-51 fighter pilot.
He is survived by one daughter, Victoria W Hsu, who divides her time between NY City and Los Angeles, CA.
He succumbed peacefully of respiratory failure at his home, with his wife, Michelle, at his side. As the wish was to be cremated at The Chapel of the Chimes, there are no plans for Services now or any kind requests for flowers/donations.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019