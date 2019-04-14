Resources
More Obituaries for F. Hsu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. F. Richard Hsu


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. F. Richard Hsu Obituary
Dr. F. Richard Hsu

Phoenix - Dr. F. Richard Hsu, born October 9, 1925 in Beijing, China and became an U.S. citizen while he studied and graduated Cum Laude with both Bachelor's and Masters degrees from Columbia University. He currently held the position of Managing Director & President of the J. T. Tai & Co.

Foundation, a non-profit organization based in New York city. Dr. Hsu was a Scholar and Philanthropist, a Trustee Emeritus of the Thunderbird School of Global Management, a Trustee of the Eisenhower Fellowships and a member of the Advisory Council of the Johns Hopkins University Nanjng Center. He served as President of the China Institute of America from 1969-1983. During WWII he served as an Air Force P-51 fighter pilot.

He is survived by one daughter, Victoria W Hsu, who divides her time between NY City and Los Angeles, CA.

He succumbed peacefully of respiratory failure at his home, with his wife, Michelle, at his side. As the wish was to be cremated at The Chapel of the Chimes, there are no plans for Services now or any kind requests for flowers/donations.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.