Sun City - Fatma Ghanem Kukowski,loving mother of three,Patrick ,Patricia and Karl, grandchildren Olivia China and Ricky Marquardt,great grandchildren Henrik and Sterling Weber,passed peacefully May 23rd 2019 in Sun City Arizona with her her fiance 'Jim Frobenius at her side. Fatma spoke highly of her sister Torkya and was known for her courage, strength and spiritedness. Open House services will be held June 4th 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in her home 13706 North 98th Avenue Unit I Sun City Arizona (a private gathering for close friends and family).
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 31, 2019
