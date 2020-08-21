Fay Joanne Menapace



Chandler, AZ - Fay Joanne Menapace, 79, died August 18 in Chandler, AZ. She passed away at the home of her sister, Cathy Bua, as the result of heart disease.



Joanne was born February 5, 1941, to John and Fay Vaiana, at Hollywood Hospital. She grew up in Burbank CA, graduating from John Burroughs High School in 1959. She worked for a title company in North Hollywood, moving to Chandler in 1980 to join her sister at Cathy's Rum Cake & Catering. She was the company's chef and business manager there for 30 years.



"Joanne created magic in our kitchen," said Cathy. "Our mom's Italian recipes were the base but Joanne could and did cook everything. Her flavors and flair had no limits. Plus she kept us organized. Mom always said that Joanne was the smart one. She will be missed by everyone who ever knew her. She was my rock and my best friend."



Her survivors include her son, Michael (Becky) Menapace; her grandchildren Kristen Menapace, Christopher Menapace, and Diana Menapace; great-grandchildren Charlie and Wyatt; sister, Cathy Bua; nephew Bennie (Cindy) Bua, and daughter Bella Bua; niece Phyllis Ann (Dennis) Prahl , and daughter Amanda Prahl; and cousins, the Cimino and Antista families. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Menapace, and her son, Carl Menapace.



A celebration of Joanne's life will be held in December. Those who wish to contact her family may do so through Cathy Bua, 480-899-2933; 537 N. Jay, Chandler AZ 85225.









