Faye M. Mills

Phoenix - Faye M. Mills, age 101, of Phoenix, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. In 1983, she retired after 24 years of service as the State Social Security Administrator, Arizona State Retirement System, with special recognition from Governor Bruce Babbitt. She was born in Garrison, Texas, attended schools in Waco and Corsicana, Texas, and the University of Texas, Austin. Survivors include Daughters, Betty Lou Wilson, Surprise, AZ, and Charlotte Mills Seligman, San Francisco, CA; and 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020
