|
|
Faye Miriam Sandys
Scottsdale - Faye Miriam Sandys, two weeks shy of her 82nd birthday, passed away at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 16, 2019. Faye was born in Montreal, Quebec to Herschel and Lilly Herlich on April 1, 1937. Faye was a bookkeeper, clothing store owner, cookbook author, and she sold jewelry for charity. Judaism was a major tenant in her life. She dedicated years of service to both Jewish Federation and JFCS. She was a life-long learner who was always taking classes, an avid bridge player, an incredible cook and baker, and she loved opera and traveling.
Her greatest gift was making anyone she met feel like they had a special relationship with her, and they did. Her ability to cultivate life long relationships is second to none. She was intelligent, determined, warm and beautiful inside and out.
Faye is survived by her husband of 62 years, Sydney; children Cliff (Susan), Risa (Jonathon), Marla (Mark), David (Amy); grandchildren Jamie, Micah, Danielle, Justin, Noah, and Gabriel; sisters Cookie and Esther; sisters in law, Sharon and Molly, and; 18 nieces and nephews with whom she somehow managed to maintain an individual, special relationship. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ruth, and brothers Tully and Sam. She will always be loved, never forgotten and dearly missed. Donations, in lieu of flowers can be made to JFCS tribute cards or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019