Felipe A. Ceceña-Seldner, M.D.
Phoenix - Medical doctor specialized in cardiology and a human being connected to what the heart symbolizes. In love with his profession and dedicated to the service of his patients and collaborators. Untiring researcher and pioneer committed to the advance of cardiology. Teacher, mentor and conference speaker. Only a belated diagnosis of Alzheimer's could stop his work and future projects.
Writer and poet. His insatiable curiosity and search for knowledge was reflected in his lifelong love for books, reading and the pleasure of growing a great library. A lover of music and avid collector. As a tenor, his voice accompanied soirees and weddings delighting family and friends. He played the guitar, the clarinet and the saxophone. Splendid host. World traveller and gourmet.
Excellent son and brother and a good friend to his life-long friendships. Dedicated, loving and beloved husband, father and grandfather. Born in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico on the 12 of August, 1939 scion of prominent Sonoran families and eldest in his family. He married Araceli Larios in 1965, his lifelong companion and best friend, with whom he fathered Felipe (m. Stephan Matter living in London), Araceli (m. Noé Peralta) and Juan Pablo Ceceña (decd.1993). Grandfather of Emilia and Fernando Peralta. He lived fully and departed this past September 23 at the age of 80. With an outgoing personality since childhood, he distinguished himself as a bright student since early on. In 1957 he enrolled at the Medical School of the National University of Mexico in Mexico City, graduating Suma Cum Laude and receiving the Fournier Award as the outstanding member of his graduating class. He trained at the renowned National Institute of Cardiology in the Mexican capital from 1965 to 1967, being awarded a fellowship from the American College of Cardiology to join a team of researchers led by the trailblazer Dr. Goffredo Gensini at St. Joseph's / Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York. In 1969, after considering the offer to join the team officially, he took the decision to return to his native Hermosillo feeling a duty to serve in the land where he received his education. He opened a private practice in the Sonoran capital, which he maintained for 16 years, participating in the founding of two hospitals in the early 1970s.
He was a Phoenix resident since 1985 when he transferred his professional practice and moved with his wife and two youngest children to the Valley, opening his private practice that same year.
Up to 1999 he had his base at St. Luke's Medical Center where he was a member of the Board of Trustees and directed the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, and the Cardiological Research and Education programs.
He was invited to join the Arizona Heart Institute in 1999 as director of the Acute
Stroke Program and the Neurovascular Research and Carotid Stenting Program. He also headed the Interventional Cardiovascular & Neurovascular Fellowship Program there. He left this institution in 2002 to explore a partnership in Kansas City for one year. During his 27-year professional career in the Valley he also worked at Phoenix Baptist, Phoenix Memorial and Maricopa Medical Centre until his last position with Advanced Cardiac Specialists in Mesa up to 2012.
He held official and honorary academic positions since his University years and throughout his career both in Mexico and the United States. He was a member of the editorial boards of several professional medical publications. Including two books, he published numerous research articles, two of which won awards, one in Mexico and a second in Germany during the first decade of his career. He participated as a speaker and organizer in numerous congresses and conferences of Cardiology and Neurology in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Europe and Japan.
With the title of "El Doctor del Corazón" (the Doctor of the Heart), he hosted an information space about cardiovascular health in the local Phoenix Univision TV channel and the local Spanish-language radio in the 1990s.
He was a member of the American and the International College of Cardiology, the American and the International College of Angiology and the Mexican Cardiological Society. Throughout the years he was actively involved in the cultural and civic life of his native and his adoptive cities. In Hermosillo in 1975 he was a cofounder and the first Vice-president of the Sonoran Historical Society publishing a great number of articles related to historical topics. He was a member of the Hermosillo and Sonora State boards of several cultural and education institutions including the Alliance Française, the Symphony Orchestra of the Northwest and the Colegio de Sonora.
He promoted and directed a program for scientific and technological exchange between the University of Sonora and Ben-Gurion University in Israel between 1979 and 1984. He provided his services to the Sister Cities Commission (Hermosillo-Phoenix-Norwalk), the Municipal Library Council and the Department of Culture of the city of Hermosillo from 1979 to 1982.
In Phoenix he was a founding member of Physicians for the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra in 1987, where he headed the executive committee from 1989 to 1991. He actively participated in several charity causes related to the medical institutions where he worked in the Valley. Dr. C, as many of his coworkers affectionately called him, was a person who would always look for the occasion to thank the people who surrounded him in his personal and professional life. Be it during a speech he pronounced at the University of Sonora for the founding of its Medical School in 2000, where he took the opportunity to honor his teachers one by one. Or holding a microphone during his daughter's wedding where he thanked all guests mentioning their bonds to his family. Or during his last year of life when, what his family knew to be a sincere smile, was his way of showing gratitude to the amazing caregivers at Brookdale North Gilbert and from Brookdale Hospice who took the task over from his wife. To those wonderful human beings who professionally and in a truly caring way accompanied his every day for the last year of his life and nursed him until the moment he could be free again, his family are eternally grateful, as they are sure he is.
Graveside service at Paradise Memorial Gardens. Saturday December 14, 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2019