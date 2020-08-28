Felipe de la RosaPhoenix - Felipe de la Rosa, 79, passed away August 27, 2020. He was born in Monterrey, Mexico on February 5, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents Jose Angel and Beatriz Garcia de la Rosa and his son Mario Angel, his sister Maria Felicita Montano, brothers Hipolito "Polo", Mocario "Tito". He is survived by his wife of one week shy of 54 years, Prudence and his daughter Yolanda de la Rosa-Garcia and loving grandchildren Mario, Dominic and Daniel, his brothers Antonio, Leon, Luis and sister Teresa Flores and many nephews and nieces. Private services will be held at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home on September 1, 2020.