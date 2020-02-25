|
Fern Ashcroft Merrill
Mesa - Fern Ashcroft Merrill passed away on Feb. 25 at her home in Mesa, Arizona, at the age of 99. She was born June 22, 1920, in Ramah, New Mexico. She leaves 5 children, 30 grandchildren and 86 great-grandchildren who all love her dearly. Fern grew up in Eagar, Arizona, and attended Gila Jr. College (now Easter Arizona Jr. College) in Thatcher where she met her husband, Philemon Roy Merrill (Phil or Chick) who preceded her in death on June 3, 2003. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions throughout her life, including music (singing, piano, organ), leadership and teacher. Others preceding her in death were her parents (Paris Ira Ashcroft and Rachel Butler), two sisters (Maurine White and Bonnie Jackson), and a grandson (Jason Merrill). Surviving her are her children Jeanne (Bill) Goodman, DeAnn (Tony) Johnson, Phil (Ruth) Merrill, Marilyn (Alex) Bigney, Tim (Sue) Merrill; a sister Mary Crosby of St. George, Utah; brothers Henry and Ronald Ashcroft of Mesa, and Rulon Ashcroft of Pleasant View, Utah. Funeral Services will be Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m. at the L.D.S. Meetinghouse at 2620 E. Adobe St., Mesa. There will also be a viewing Friday night at the same location from 7-9 p.m. Meldrum Mortuary handled arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020