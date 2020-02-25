Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Simon & Jude Cathedral
6351 N. 27th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ
Fern Marie Schwartz

Fern Marie Schwartz Obituary
Fern Marie Schwartz

Phoenix - 88, passed away February 20, 2020. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Simon & Jude Cathedral, 6351 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
