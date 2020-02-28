|
|
Fern Marie Schwartz
88, passed away February 20, 2020. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Simon & Jude Cathedral, 6351 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St., Phoenix. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020