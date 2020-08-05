1/1
Fernando (Guero) Carrera Jr.
Buckeye, AZ- - Fernando (Guero) Carrera Jr., a lifelong resident of Buckeye, AZ, passed away on July 13th, 2020. Fernando was well known and loved by many in the community. He served in the Korean War and returned to Buckeye where he owned and operated Carrera's Barbershop for over 50 years. In 1954, he married the love of his life, Stella Fisher. Together they raised four children. Fernando enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and especially entertaining family and friends with his beautiful voice and guitar playing. Fernando was preceded in death by his oldest child, Deb Webb (Jim). He is survived by his wife, Stella; his daughters Monica Wilburn (Curtis) and Cathy Shea (Steve); son Stephen (Dee Dee DeMoss); 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services will be held on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at St. Henry's Catholic Church, 24750 W Lower Buckeye Rd. Buckeye, AZ, with the Holy Rosary beginning at 9:15 am. Services will follow at 10:00 am. After the service, Fernando will be laid to rest at the Louis B. Hazelton Cemetery, 23100 W. Broadway Road. The family asks that those who attend wear a face mask and practice social distancing.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
10:00 AM
St. Henry's Catholic Church
