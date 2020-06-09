Fernando M. Mesa
1929 - 2020
Fernando M. Mesa

Fernando M. Mesa, peacefully passed away at home with family by his side on June 7, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1929 in Glendale, Arizona to Ramon and Maria Meza, he was the oldest of 11 children.

Before retiring in the early 2000's he was a well-known orchardist in the Arrowhead Ranch area. Fernando loved his family, going on walks, spending time in Sedona, and tending to his garden. He is fondly remembered by enjoying a nice cold beer and a great game of solitaire.

Survived by his loving wife Virginia Rose of 62 years, four daughters, a son, eleven grandchildren, many great grandchildren and seven siblings.

He will be missed.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

