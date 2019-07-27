Services
- - Reis, Flavio de Sousa passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved father of Julio, Pedro, Flavio, Silvia Vidor, Leticia Vidor and Lucia Vidor. Dear grandfather to Inae, Ory, Caina, Maira, Fabio, and Natalia. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who adored him.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil he was a gifted architect and college professor of architecture. A talented musician, he could play the piano by ear and appreciated many types of music. Known for his impeccable manners and sophisticated ways, he was the kindest, gentlest soul, with a heart full of love and patience.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3rd from 6-9pm.

Flowers can be sent to: 1320 E. Parkview Dr., Gilbert, AZ 85295

Published in The Arizona Republic from July 27 to July 28, 2019
