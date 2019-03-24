Services
Valley Presbyterian Church
6947 E McDonald Dr
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Presbyterian Church
Paradise Valley, AZ
Flora Macdonald Burger "Kiki" Swanson

Flora Macdonald Burger "Kiki" Swanson Obituary
Flora Macdonald Burger "Kiki" Swanson

Scottsdale - Kiki Swanson of Scottsdale, AZ passed away March 13th 2019 after a brief illness. Kiki was born in Geneva, Ill on July 9th, 1931 to Donald C. Burger and Flora Macdonald Burger. She is survived by her Husband of 63 years Donald A. Swanson, Sons Jeffrey D. (Kathy), William D. (Carolyn) and Douglas E. (Julie) and 3 Grandchildren.

Following her Mom's footsteps as a Legacy Graduate of Smith College. She returned home to teach. Her father was the principal at Wheaton (ILL) Central HS where she met Don at a dinner for first year teachers. In addition to her degree at Smith, she earned her Masters in Theology from the San Francisco Seminary.

Kiki poured her heart into her work with the Presbyterian Church, earning accolades from all who worked with her. She was one of the first women to head major fund raising campaigns, President of Valley Presbyterian Foundation and too many other organizations to list. She did not retire, teaching and leading for her entire life. They moved their family to Arizona for health reasons following the path of a long loving life together.

In addition to her work with the church she found her passion as an author, having published 7 books, numerous articles, stories and teachings. www.kikiswansonbooks.com

Her life will be celebrated on Saturday March 30th at 11:00 AM at Valley Presbyterian Church in Paradise Valley, AZ. Reception to follow at the church.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019
