Florence A. L. Lawrence
Florence A. L. Lawrence

Florence A. L. Lawrence passed away on November 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 22, 1938 in Worcester, Massachusetts to the late Augustyn and Aleksandra Dziadul.

Florence married James T. Lawrence on August 23, 1958. They shared 49 years of marriage prior to his passing on April 15, 2007. Together they raised five wonderful children.

She was a seamstress for many years until her retirement in 2000.

Florence is survived by four children Denise (Timothy) Brooks, James, Mark & Keith (Karla), two siblings Joanne Lawrence & Edmund (Shiegeko) Dziadul, 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, her son Kevin preceded her in death.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing TODAY Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6-8PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, 2533 W. Myrtle Avenue, Phoenix at 9:30AM; we will begin with a rosary at 9AM. Burial will follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
