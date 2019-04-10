Florence Ament



Phoenix - Our beloved mother Florence Ament passed at the age of 96 on April 7, 2019. She was born November 8, 1922 on a dairy farm in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was the 3rd of seven children born to Gustav and Mini Mueller. Her dear sister Lorraine Zilisch of Wausau survives. She attributed her longevity to working hard all her life and that's exactly what she did. She worked for marathon Battery on the assembly line where she outperformed many of her male counterparts. After moving to Phoenix she worked for Motorola where she achieved a top secret clearance to work on government projects. She retired at the age of 64. She remained active cooking for her bingo kitchen and later playing bingo at the Devonshire Senior Center where she made dear friends. She loved to garden and could grow almost anything. She loved music and she loved her 8 children. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert of 60 years, her sons Michael and Patrick and grandson Bud. She is survived by daughters; Diane Hanville (Bill), Darlene Buerger (Greg), Gloria Whiles (Bart), Lynda Wolowicz (Eric), Cyndi Ament and son Robert Jr. (Kelly), 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Services in her honor will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00AM until time of service at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery 401 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85257, Burial will follow at Green Acres Cemetery. Reception to follow at her residence. Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019