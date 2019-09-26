Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Florence Ann Elling Tripoli


1926 - 2019
Florence Ann Elling Tripoli Obituary
Florence Ann Elling Tripoli

- - Florence Ann Elling Tripoli, passed away on September 9, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on March 5, 1926 in Penn Yan, New York to Fred and Helen Elling. She was preceded in death by her husband Jospeh, with whom she was married for 50 years, her twin sister Frances Marie Lawson, brothers Milfred and Oscar Elling. She is survived by her daughters JoAnn (Bruce) Mowers, Frances (Dude) Kuck, Christine Tripoli and her sons Mark (Sally) Tripoli and Matthew(Karen) Tripoli. She leaves behind 12 surviving grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Master Presbyterian, 6659 E. University Dr. Mesa, AZ 85205 on Saturday September 28th @ 11:00AM, with visitation starting @ 10:30AM.

The family extends its deep gratitude to Visions Assisted Living of Mesa for the excellent care that was provided for our Mother. We also would like to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Suncrest Hospice, 4650 E. Cotton Center Blvd. #250 Phoenix, AZ 85040.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 26, 2019
