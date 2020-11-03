Florence "Flossie" B. Melby
Florence "Flossie" B. Melby (Wells) arrived in this world on October 19th, 1918 in Waco, Texas, and departed us on October 20th, 2020. During her teenage years, Flossie's family moved to Phoenix for her mother's health. A decision to attend beauty school in Globe, Arizona, would change her life, as that's where she met, fell in love, then married L.E. "Earl" Melby in 1939. The couple settled in Phoenix/Scottsdale after Earl returned from World War 2, where they started and raised their family, and where Flossie remained until her passing.
While raising four children, Flossie was involved in many community and charitable causes, usually rising to the top position of the organization. Pillettes, Assistance League of Phoenix, the Saint Teresa's Building Committee, and several neighborhood associations all benefited from her "can do, get it done" attitude. Many of her friends remarked that she was a "force of nature" and never took no for an answer, nor excuse. After her children had grown, her involvement in politics rose to a new level, and she found herself a valuable member of the constituent service teams of US Representative Eldon Rudd, then US Representative/US Senator Jon Kyle. She loved working with constituents of all backgrounds to find common good and solutions and was a master at bringing people together. Flossie continued to passionately work in politics and various charities well into her 80s. She was generous beyond belief with her time, energy, and money, and strived to leave her community a better place then she found it. If you were fortunate to call her your friend, you had the best friend in the world. Thank you to all who loved her and those she loved.
Flossie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Earl Melby, and three beautiful children, LeAnn, Marc, and Larry Jr. Surviving her are her son, Michael, and granddaughter, Kimberly Whelan (Christopher), and three beautiful great-grandchildren: Justine, Bart, and Anna.
A celebration luncheon to be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., at the community hall at Mount Claret Center, 4633 N. 54th Street in Phoenix, all are invited. In lieu of flowers, contributions and memorials can be made to the Mount Claret Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
.