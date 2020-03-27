|
|
Florence Baum
Phoenix - On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Florence Baum, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died at the age of 94.
Florence was born October 23, 1925 in Akron, Ohio to immigrant parents Louis and Syka Tsilkoff, and was proud of her Macedonian heritage. But graduating as valedictorian of Buchtel High School and earning an engineering degree from the University of Michigan, few knew that English was her second language.
During World War II, Florence helped the war effort working as a real-life "Rosie the Riveter" on the C46 transport plane and then for the US Army Chemical Warfare department doing synthetic rubber research. After graduating college, she designed missile guidance systems for Goodyear Aerospace where she met fellow engineer Richard Baum, whom she married in 1952. When they transferred to Phoenix, Arizona, Florence set aside her slide rule for a new career as homemaker, raising three children.
Florence was dedicated to fostering education. She was a member of LITE, an organization that brought about changes to Arizona law that enhanced parents' rights in education. As a certified Braille translator, she transcribed children's textbooks. She served on a state textbook selection board and was a private math tutor. Her children remember her as Sunday School teacher, Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, algebra instructor ("Always start with 'Let x equal…'"), and most importantly, high-expectation setter. For Florence, charity - and education - did indeed begin at home.
As empty-nesters, Florence and Dick visited the old country (where Florence's first-language skills came in handy) and hit the road in an RV. They spent many happy summers in Pinewood, Arizona, enjoying their tennis and bridge groups, outings with the hiking club, and visits from their favorite granddaughter for a spirited game of Uno. Florence played tennis until age 88, and was a crack bridge player until trumped by a stroke at 92. But she remained a lifelong learner and optimist, asking for a FitBit for her 94th birthday, which she wore with pride.
Florence is survived by children Stephen (Melissa) Baum, Nancy (Stephen) Knight, and Robert (Marie) Baum, granddaughter Amy (Matt) Stieg, and great-grandsons Solomon and Alexander Stieg. She also leaves behind a dear sister-in-law Priscilla Ellison, many loved nieces and nephews, and a loyal and cherished circle of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard, and sisters Mary and Margaret.
Donations in Florence's memory may be made to The Salvation Army. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020