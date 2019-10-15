Services
Glendale - On October 13, 2019, Florence, age 89, passed away peacefully into God's arms. She was born in Barberton, Ohio and moved with her mother to Phoenix in 1946. She graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1948. On March 27, 1953, she married the love of her life, Richard Neil Stafford. They had 3 children, Greg, Kathy and Garry. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, her mother and stepfather, Angeline and Cliff Holland, and her eldest son, Greg. She is survived by her brother Larry (Dianne), her children, Garry and Kathy (Norm), daughter-in-law, Elva, grandchildren, Sara (Brian), Emily, Ian, Chloe and Evan, great grandsons, Andrew, Eli, and Owen and nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 4:00PM, at Central United Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix. To read more about her life, please visit: www.almoore-grimshaw.com
