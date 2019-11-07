Services
Floyd Ganzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Ganzer

Floyd Ganzer Obituary
Floyd Ganzer

Scottsdale - Floyd Franklin Ganzer, 86, passed away on November 4, 2019 in Scottsdale Arizona. Floyd was born July 15, 1933 in Blue Island, Illinois. A self-made man, Floyd watched over and supported his family running a successful business that he built himself in Chicago over many years. Floyd was an avid golfer and a supporter of Evans Scholars Foundation and he will be remembered by his family and many friends for his personality, his expansiveness and openness to everyone and for his generosity of heart. Floyd is survived by his daughter, Kim; his sons-in-law, Steve and Nate; his grandchildren Randi and Colby and his great grandchildren Annabelle and Nate Jr. A memorial service will be held at Grace Chapel, Scottsdale Bible Church on November 12th at 10:00am. Donations can be made to Evans Scholars Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
