Floyd Marvin Hole, age 84, of Chandler, Arizona, died April 16, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona of multiple myeloma. Marvin was born February 14, 1935 near Crawfordsville, Indiana.
On January 25, 1957, Marvin married Wanda Ruth Clements in Flagstaff, Arizona. She survives along with their three children: Marva Ruth Brook, Cedarburg, Wisconsin; Carl E. Hole, Denver, Colorado; and Zetta Chesney (Pete) Armbruster, Rio Verde, Arizona. Six grandsons also survive.
He was a "Cold War" Army Veteran serving in Korea as a Medical Laboratory Specialist. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil W. and Lucy Weikel Hole, two brothers and two sisters. Marvin was a retired Post-Secondary educator. In retirement, he devoted a great deal of time researching and documenting his family genealogy.
Private services will be held on April 26, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 24, 2019