Floyd Neal Robertson
Mesa - On Sunday February 10th 2019 Floyd Neal Robertson loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 80.
Floyd was born on November 8th 1938 in Manilla Arkansas to the parents of Alfred and Jessie Robertson.
He worked at Pontiac Motors as a quality control inspector and after retiring moved to Mesa Arizona in 1991.
Floyd was quick witted and loved telling jokes. He loved riding his bicycle and hiking in the desert and mountains.
He is survived by his wife Ella, sister Linda, two children Mike and Bonnie, four grandchildren Michael, Emily, Shana and Daniel, five great grandchildren Emma, Corbin, Leyton, Corey and Brendon.
Funeral service will be held Friday April 5th 1:30 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 Cave Creek Road, Phoenix Az.
There will be a memorial luncheon on Saturday April 6th at 12:00 noon; 19888 E. Russet Rd. Queen Creek, Az. 85142
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019