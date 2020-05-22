Forest Duane Murray
1944 - 2020
Forest Duane Murray

Forest Duane Murray never met a stranger from his birth in his native state of Oklahoma [April 19, 1944] to his final breath in Arizona [May 14, 2020]. After living more than fifty years in Napa, Calif, Forest remarried after the death of his first wife Lynda Murray. With his new bride Deloris Murray they moved to Arizona to retire. Forest had a mission his whole life - help as many people as he could.

Forest loved being a husband, father and step-father to his six children: Tony [Sharon] Murray, Tanya [Gary] Valencia, Joseph Murray, Larry [Karen] Patterson, Suzan [Lenny] Perreault, and Diane [Chuck] Bingham, grandfather to twenty-four children and great-grandfather to seven children.

His passion for living blended into his career and personal life through being a Navy soldier, Police Officer, Safeway Meat Manager, Lawn Care and Wood Cutter owner, Abalone diver, quartet singer, bowler, attending Sun City Church of the Nazarene - the list goes on. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends, playing board games and being competitive in the game of Mexican Train. Service to celebrate Forest's life will be held at Sun City Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, June 27, 2020 @ 10:00 a.m.




Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Sun City Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Arizona Affordable Cremations
503 Marina Blvd.
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
(928) 768-7468
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
