Forrest Christian Pfile

Phoenix - Forrest Christian Pfile age 24 passed away July 8, 2019. Forrest was born in Scottsdale, AZ and raised in Phoenix, AZ. He attended St. Theresa Catholic Elementary and St. Mary's High School Freshmen-Junior year and Arcadia his senior year. Forrest and his brother Derik were business partners for Wildwood Custom Hardwood Floors LLC. Forrest was very proud to transition into the family business as a 2nd generation owner. Forrest loved gardening, golfing, fishing and any off-road riding through the national forest and cooking gourmet meals, but most of all he loved his family to no end and would regularly tell his parents how much he loved them. He visited his grandmother regularly and chatted every morning with his grandfather. Forrest always reached out to his Uncle Eric when he needed assistance with anything mechanical. Forrest is survived by his parents Michelle Figueroa-Pfile and James Pfile, Brother Michael John Derik Pfile, Grandparents Irene M Figueroa and Ramon A Figueroa, Uncle and Aunt Eric and Regina Shepard, Aunt Valerie Brandemihl, Cousins Rain Brandemihl and Storm Brandemihl Cousins Victoria and Brittany Shepard, Uncle Raymond A Figueroa, Cousins Isabella Figueroa, Francis Michael Short, Uncle and Aunt John and Debbie Pfile Cousins Jeremy and Ryan Pfile, and his best friend K9 Benjamin Leonardo Figueroa-Pfile.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arizona Game and Fish "Water for Wildlife" program or "Send Water"

Service to be held July 20th, 2019

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

4715 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ

Viewing at 9:00am

Mass at 10:00am

Burial to be held privately
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019
