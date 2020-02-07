|
Foster Northrup
Phoenix - Foster Northrup 85, passed away January 28, 2020. Foster was born in Gary, Indiana. His family moved to Phoenix for his father's health in 1948. Foster graduated from Isaac elementary school, Phoenix Union High School, Phoenix College, Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Management, and earned a Master of Science in Education from Purdue University.
Foster is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Nancy, blended family including children Steven Northrup (Lucy), Stephen Beamish (LouAnn), Jeffrey Northrup, Donald Beamish (Charlie), Susan Northrup (John Wagner), Brian Beamish (Lisa), Sharon Duckworth (Mark), Catherine Kutz (Randy), twelve amazing grandchildren and 15 wonderful great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Messinger Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ. A full obituary may be viewed at www.messingermortuary.com.
Please consider contributions to the Area Agency on Aging in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020