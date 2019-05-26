|
|
Frances A. Knight
Goodyear - Frances A Knight, age 82 of Goodyear, AZ died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and Phoenician Hospice on May 15, 2019. She was born November 4, 1936 in Hobbs, NM to Herman and Cleo Fuchs. She is survived by her husband, Jerry F. Knight; daughters, Geri Spencer (Rick) and Teri Peck (Chris); two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson Funeral Chapel in Goodyear, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019