More Obituaries for Frances Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances A. Knight


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Frances A. Knight Obituary
Frances A. Knight

Goodyear - Frances A Knight, age 82 of Goodyear, AZ died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and Phoenician Hospice on May 15, 2019. She was born November 4, 1936 in Hobbs, NM to Herman and Cleo Fuchs. She is survived by her husband, Jerry F. Knight; daughters, Geri Spencer (Rick) and Teri Peck (Chris); two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson Funeral Chapel in Goodyear, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
