Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
1921 - 2019
Sun City - Frances Crystal Krowne passed away peacefully at home on August 26th, 2019 at the age of 98. She is survived by sons Perry (Carole), Clifford (Jeanne), and Barry (Wendy); five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, beloved cousins Betty and Jerry Sherman and niece Eileen Estes. Frances was predeceased by her husband Philip, brother Martin and sister Mildred. Born in New York in 1921, she met and married her husband Philip on a military base in 1944 during WWII. She had already obtained a college degree earlier. Frances devoted her life to raising her children and when the family moved to California, she fulfilled the requirements for a teaching certificate and taught third grade in Cupertino for many years. She was beloved by students and staff alike. In 1978, she retired to Sun City, Arizona, where she enjoyed an active lifestyle including tennis, bridge, volunteering, and dancing. One of her great passions was reading novels. She had an adventurous spirit and lived her life to the fullest. Her adventurous spirt motivated her to travel to Britain, France, Greece, Egypt, Alaska, even to Africa later in her life. She did love to travel and especially liked cruises. She will be dearly missed and remembered for her gentle spirit and warm smile. Services will be held at Sunland Mortuary in Sun City on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 beginning with visitation at 9:00 a.m. Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at National Memorial Cemetery on Cave Creek Road in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Frances' name to a . To leave messages of condolence to the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019
