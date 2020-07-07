1/1
Frances Eileen Owen Badger
Frances Eileen Owen Badger

Mesa - Eileen was born 1/15/1923 in Vigo County, Indiana. She passed away 7/4/2020 in Mesa, Arizona from pneumonia following several months of decreasing physical function. Eileen was widowed in 2000 after 64 years of marriage to Mervin Badger. She is survived by her three children: Jeffery (Renee) Badger of Placerville, CA; Anetta (Joel) Maxcy of Kit Carson, CO; and Stephen (Darlene) Badger of Mesa, AZ. Also surviving Eileen are eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and her brother-in-law, Don Schick. A visitation will be held at Falconer Funeral Home in Gilbert, Arizona on 7/9/2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Falconer Funeral Home
251 West Juniper Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85233-3914
(480) 892-9411
