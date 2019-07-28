|
Frances Elsasser
Gold Canyon - Frances Elsasser passed away on July 20, 2019 in Gold Canyon, Arizona at the age of 84. Fran was a ground breaking woman, unusually independent for her generation. She began her working career as a manufacturing supervisor, transitioning to an antique broker, salon owner, and eventually finding her passion as a long term foster parent. She fought tirelessly for woman's equality, animal welfare, and abused children's rights. She was a dedicated aunt and a loyal partner to those she loved. Fran is survived by her nephews Roy Rede of Los Angeles CA, Russ Wrede of Brunswick ME, and her niece Tracey Brown and nephew in law David Brown of Montgomery VT.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019