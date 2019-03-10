|
|
Frances Geraldine (Bowers) Wells
Glendale - Geraldine Bowers Wells, 79, passed peacefully surrounded by family on February 19, 2019 at White Dove Assisted Living Home, Glendale, AZ. She was the first child of John Henry and Helen Beatrice (Dilworth) Bowers, born January 20, 1940 in Corinth, MS where her family was and continues as members of Gaines Chapel United Methodist Church. Geraldine graduated from Bell Grammar School, Corinth High School in 1957 and Mississippi University for Women earning a bachelor's degree in biology in 1961. Gerry attended graduate school in biology at University of Colorado. Later, she attained her master's degree in education from Arizona State University.
Geraldine started teaching biology in 1964 in Phoenix Union High School District where she met and married Welborn Lawrence Wells in 1970. To this union a daughter, Laura Margaret Wells, was born.
Geraldine taught at Moon Valley and Apollo High Schools, retiring in 1995. She continued teaching AP biology part-time at Apollo while teaching at Blueprint Education. At age 55, Gerry became a certified aerobics instructor. During school breaks, Gerry loved hiking in mountains and canyons around the world, including Grand Canyon 5 times.
Geraldine and Millard Junior Saylor, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, married on December 27, 1993 in Phoenix, AZ. When she suffered a stroke in 2005, "MJ" lovingly became her caretaker for 10 years.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband Welborn Lawrence Wells in 1986. She is survived by her best friend and husband Millard J. Saylor, her daughter Laura Margaret Wells, grandchildren Beatrice Wayne and Orlando Lawrence Perry of Phoenix, AZ; stepson Michael Wayne Saylor and step grandchildren Aaron, Kaeli, Jesse, and Sophi Saylor of Louisville, KY; sisters Margaret Anne (Bowers) and husband James Wilson Orr Jr., and Peggy Joyce (Bowers) Vanderford of Corinth MS; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her.
The family is grateful to MJ, Hospice of the Valley, and Vickie, Nellie, and Helen at White Dove Assisted Living for their care of Gerry for 3½ years.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30, 2019, 11:30AM at Dillon's Arrowhead Restaurant, 20585 N. 59th Av., Glendale, AZ. Inurnment of her cremains will be at Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery, Chandler, AZ. Memorial gifts may be made in memory of Geraldine Wells to Arizona Humane Society, 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85041 or visit AZHumane.org to donate online.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019