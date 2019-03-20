|
Frances Hanger Reichert
Phoenix - Frances Hanger Reichert, born November 28, 1918, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on March 15, 2019. She was a second generation native of Arizona, the daughter of Arizona pioneers Carl Hanger and Winifred Isaac whose families arrived in Maricopa County by covered wagon in the late 1800's.
Frances moved to the Tempe/Kyrene area in 1925 where her family owned and operated the Hanger Dairy near Guadalupe and Baseline Roads. She attended Kyrene School when it was just four one room buildings with two grades to a room. She graduated from Tempe Union High School and attended Arizona State Teacher College for one year before entering Good Samaritan School of Nursing.
Frances worked as a nurse in Prescott and Phoenix for 30 years eventually assuming management positions in the medical field.
A devoted member of the Church of Christ, Frances leaves behind five children: Nancy Krause (Bill), Tommy Bumgardner, Ronnie Bates (Patti), Peggy Gonzalez (Hector), and Sandra Shaffer (Boyd). She was cherished by 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Having been preceded in death by five siblings, Frances is survived by her beloved sister, Marion Lober.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Christ, 1495 East Rosser Street, Prescott, Arizona 86301. Internment and a graveside service will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at Green Acres Cemetery, 401 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85257. Arrangements are handled by Hampton Funeral Home in Prescott, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019