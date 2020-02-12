|
Frances Kathryn Laetz Phillips Christian
Radford - Frances Kathryn Laetz Phillips Christian passed away unexpectedly in Radford, VA on January 20, 2020. She was 83. Born and raised in Bay City, Michigan, she drove across the country to Phoenix in the summer of 1963 with three young children to rejoin her husband Don, who needed the drier climate. She lived in Phoenix for 43 years, raising her family and eventually retiring in Virginia in 2006, to help her son, Stephen, with his ministry and Christian school. During her time in Phoenix, she worked for Motorola, Jensen Chiropractic, Kaman Bearing and APS. She was a longtime volunteer at the North Phoenix Baptist Church, where she made many new friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Theodore Laetz, and ex-husband Donald Phillips. She is survived by a sister, Carolynn Monville (Joseph) of Linwood, MI and her three sons; three children, Holly Bode (John N. Bode, DO) of Phoenix, Stephen Phillips (Patrice) of Raford, VA, and Guy Phillips, (Cora) of Scottsdale. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kathryn, Nicholas, Cayci, Justin, John, Kimberley and Sara. Funeral services were held on January 25th in Radford, VA at her son's church, Sure Foundation. There was no interment. There is a scholarship fund in her name for the Fairlawn Christian Academy where she worked and was well loved: www.fairlawnacademy.org. Expressions of sympathy in Phoenix may be emailed to
