Frances L. Nelson, 97, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, Bloomfield, NJ, and Phoenix, AZ, died Friday, June 14, 2019. Frances was born October 21, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY. She is the daughter of John and Blanche (Terrien) LaBelle. In her working days, she was a Cafeteria Aide. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Thomas Nelson; a son, Tommy Nelson; and two sisters: Charolotte Drost and Marcelle Sarosick. She is survived by her two children: Patricia (David) Cadenhead and Michael Nelson; one sister: Elizabeth Accardi; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Graveside service will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 East Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260, on Friday, June 21 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 20, 2019