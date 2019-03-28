|
|
Frances Marie Fitzgerald
- - Frances Marie Fitzgerald 83, passed away peacefully and fortified by the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church surrounded by her loved ones and into the loving hands of God, March 26, 2019. Frances is survived by her loving husband William, daughter Mary and son-in-law David granddaughter Madison and grandson Hunter Cisiewski, son Patrick and wife Cindy, daughter Kelly and son-in-law Joseph Vollmer and grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Memorial mass will be held to celebrate Frances' life on Saturday, March 30, 10:00 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City West. All are welcome.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 28, 2019