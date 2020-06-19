Frances Rae (Goris) Bolliger
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Rae (Goris) Bolliger

Phoenix - Frances Rae (Goris) Bolliger, born on September 5, 1935, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was the mother of Fredrica Kauffman (Mike), Ronald A. Bolliger (deceased), and Julia Bolliger (Tom Quinnan), and the former wife of Ronald E. Bolliger. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Jean Goris, brothers Bill, Paul, Chris, Bob, George and Jim and sisters Helene Summers, Catherine Gray, and Jean Marie "Mary" Kern. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her brothers John (Kathy) and David (Sandra) Goris; grandchildren Andrea Montoya, James Montoya, Joseph Helton, Emily Bolliger; great grandchildren Dominic, Haley, Donna, Cole, and MacKenzie.

Frances was a dearly beloved mother, friend to many, and gramma to all the kids who crossed her path, always having time to lend an ear or a hand. She was a world class cook who could prepare a feast on a moment's notice. Frances was born and raised in Bingham Canyon, Utah, but saw much of the world as an Air Force wife before settling in Phoenix, Arizona for the last 30 years. Frances was cared for during the last three years by Julie, Emily, MacKenzie, and Tom. Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley's Susie, Nadia, Maria, and Angel, who came in the night.

At her request, no services are scheduled. Please pass along a kindness in remembrance of Franny.

"Some day when we meet up yonder we'll stroll hand in hand again in a land that knows no parting . . ."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 17, 2020
Aunt Frannie was a lady full of life and had a heart of gold. She had a great gift of making people laugh, which is so good for the spirit. I am blessed to have known her and to have shared some special moments with her. I pray she rests in eternal peace now with our Father in Heaven.
Toni Gray Hyler
Family
June 16, 2020
I loved Fran with all my ❤. She was kind and made me feel like part of her family. She also laughed and giggled like a girlfriend when we'd meet for lunch. Although we met infrequently, it felt like we had been good friends for years. I'm sad knowing she's not with Julie and Emily. Those three, plus Kenzie, were a force to be reckoned with, in a strong, loving, kind way. I encourage the family to remember her accomplishments in life, how she shared her love with all who needed it, and now it's time for her to rest. May she rest in peace. Watch for the beautiful butterflies, the pennies on the ground and the smell of her cooking, as she will soon be back to check on you.
Nikki Thackeray
Friend
June 16, 2020
Julie, Emily, MacKenzie, and Tom -- As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to our new normal, I hope you will feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. My wish is for your hearts to be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate her life.
Mary Beth
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved