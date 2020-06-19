Frances Rae (Goris) Bolliger



Phoenix - Frances Rae (Goris) Bolliger, born on September 5, 1935, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was the mother of Fredrica Kauffman (Mike), Ronald A. Bolliger (deceased), and Julia Bolliger (Tom Quinnan), and the former wife of Ronald E. Bolliger. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Jean Goris, brothers Bill, Paul, Chris, Bob, George and Jim and sisters Helene Summers, Catherine Gray, and Jean Marie "Mary" Kern. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her brothers John (Kathy) and David (Sandra) Goris; grandchildren Andrea Montoya, James Montoya, Joseph Helton, Emily Bolliger; great grandchildren Dominic, Haley, Donna, Cole, and MacKenzie.



Frances was a dearly beloved mother, friend to many, and gramma to all the kids who crossed her path, always having time to lend an ear or a hand. She was a world class cook who could prepare a feast on a moment's notice. Frances was born and raised in Bingham Canyon, Utah, but saw much of the world as an Air Force wife before settling in Phoenix, Arizona for the last 30 years. Frances was cared for during the last three years by Julie, Emily, MacKenzie, and Tom. Special thanks to Hospice of the Valley's Susie, Nadia, Maria, and Angel, who came in the night.



At her request, no services are scheduled. Please pass along a kindness in remembrance of Franny.



"Some day when we meet up yonder we'll stroll hand in hand again in a land that knows no parting . . ."









