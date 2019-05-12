|
|
|
Frances Rae Fisk Ahler
- - Fran Ahler, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin on February 25, 1937, as the only child of George and Lyschen Fisk. She loved to tell everyone about her wonderful childhood and her doting parents. Fran attended ASU where she met her husband Jerry on his first night on campus. He was the love of her life for 62 years. Together they built a life in Arizona and raised five children.
Few people are blessed with the gift to connect with others as Fran did. She had a way of making friends of strangers wherever she went and also maintained lifelong friends to whom she was fiercely loyal. She will be missed by many people but especially by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was the best "Grannie" to her eight grandchildren who all adored her. Fran and Jerry loved to travel and were blessed to have many good years to see the world. She enjoyed planting beautiful flowers, feeding her beloved hummingbirds and quail, gambling, playing cards with her friends, and all things sports. She played a wicked game of poker and blackjack. In her younger years, Fran was an avid ice skater, swimmer, and tennis player. She volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club of Scottsdale and Chi Omega Fraternity, where she served as an advisor for thirty years.
Fran is survived by her devoted husband Paul (Jerry) and loving children Debbie Ahler, Jeri Rae (Terry) Weeks, Amy (Khush) Bhola, Katie Collopy, and Dan (Kristin) Ahler. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren Elizabeth, Will, Annie, Maggie, Jack, Mason, Lily, and Cooper, as well as many wonderful friends who she treasured. A celebration of Fran's life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10 am, First Christian Church, 7405 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale. A reception will follow. Donations in Fran's memory can be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale or Chi Omega Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019
Read More