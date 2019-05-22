|
|
Frances Rose Tibshraeny
Chandler - Frances Rose Tibshraeny
Frances Rose peacefully passed from this life in the company of her loving family on May 13, 2019, in her home.
She left this earth after enduring a lengthy illness at the age of 92. She was born on December 5, 1926, to Francis and Anna Malouf in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Frances spent her early years in Prescott, Arizona, where she attended high school and graduated in 1945. She attended A.S.U. for a period of time and obtained two jobs she enjoyed; First National Bank in Phoenix and the newspaper. During her lunch hour she stood in line at Woolworth's to purchase rationed silk stockings. She met her husband Albert when he was on leave from the Marines during World War II. When the war was over Albert and Frances were married in Mesa, Arizona at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on February 16, 1947. And then their story began.
They settled in Chandler where they raised their four children. Albert became involved in various ventures; a clothing store, cotton farming and a commercial building company, Tibshraeny Brothers Construction. While Albert was busy building the construction company, Frances was dedicated to raising her children and being an active member of her community.
Albert and Frances were founding members of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Chandler, Arizona. Frances was a faithful woman who humbly served her church in many capacities including Alter Guild, coffee hour hostess and Sunday School Teacher. She was on the Board of Junior Women's Club throughout the campaign to plan and fund the first Chandler Public Library in 1954. Her passion for this was derived from her love of reading. She was an avid reader checking out three to four books a week, including western, mystery and biographies as favorites. She served on Chandler Friends of the Library for many years. In 2004, the Chandler Public Library recognized Frances for her patronage at their 50th Anniversary Celebration. Frances was also a prolific writer. Her family enjoyed the annual reading of her letter to them on Christmas morning, expressing sentiments of the joy and challenges of the past year. Frances enjoyed making delicious Lebanese food. She had the gift of hospitality and her home was the gathering place for her family.
She was a member of PEO Chapter BF. Through the years she enjoyed their Pinetop cabin, beach vacations, United States and European travels. She loved gardening, Tuesday Bridge and bird watching with grandkids.
She remains in our hearts forever. Her legacy is her devotion to family and faith. Wisdom from Frances, "Ties of love bind us together and may it always be so."
Frances is predeceased by Francis and Anna Malouf, sister Najla Shuman, and her dear husband Albert J. Tibshraeny. She is survived by her children; Mike Tibshraeny (Tina), Joyce Wall (Bob), Jay Tibshraeny (Karen), Janice Ghiz (Buzz) and grandchildren; Darwin Wall (Jenny), Jon Wall (Melissa), Matt Wall, Annalise Ghiz, Nick Ghiz, Anthony Ghiz, Lauren Tibshraeny Oxford (Matt). She is also survived by Great-grandchildren; Caleb, Jackson, Maddie, Jake, Braden, Lux and Grayson.
Memorial services will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 901 W. Erie Street in Chandler, Arizona on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthew's Church, Memo: Frances, P.O. Box 1959, Chandler, Arizona 85244.
A most heartfelt thank-you for dedicated and loving care by Virginia, Jane and Anne.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 22, 2019