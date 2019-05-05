Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Chandler - Frances S. Medina, of Chandler, Arizona passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019. Frances was born in Sasabe, Sonora, Mexico on June 20, 1929. She was married to Cruz Medina, Jr. on November 29, 1980 and worked for Beckman Industries in Scottsdale. Frances is survived by her husband, Cruz; children, Maria Villegas, Mario Rodriguez, Norma Venegas, Sylvia Vanderzee; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; & three great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Juan Jose and Josefina Soto; her sister Marcy Calderon; her grandson, Mario A. Rodriguez; and her nephew, Eddie Calderon. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8 beginning with visitation at 10:00 AM at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery in Scottsdale. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net for the Medina family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
