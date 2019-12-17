|
Frances Santiago Mateo
Glendale - Frances Santiago Mateo, 49, of Glendale, AZ entered into heaven on December 12, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. Frances was born in Ajo, AZ on November 28, 1970, to Antonio Galvan and Ermina (Olea) Santiago. She was the baby of four children. Frances grew up in Ajo and was always very close to her parents. She moved to Glendale to enroll At (GCC) Glendale Community College where she also took a position as a financial aid advisor. Frances' education became a career. Over the next 32 years, Frances stayed with GCC and continued to advance in her career to then become the Development Director. In 1994, Frances met the love of her life and husband, John Mateo, while working a career and continuing her education. They married in 1995 and raised 3 beautiful children. Frances was very social and had many, many friends. Frances was a caring soul and offered help to anybody that needed it. She opened her home to any and all family and friends. Frances' passion and heart was her family. She made every birthday, holiday and graduation an event; a time to be together. Frances also loved to take family vacations, going to Sea World in San Diego, or Universal Studios in Los Angeles, California. She took the time to talk to people, feed people, and encourage them to achieve life goals. Her famous words that she told all the kids and godkids was "Always be smart like your mom/Nina!" She is survived by her loving husband John Mateo; daughter Jessica Mateo; son John Jr.; son/godson Sal Jr.; brother Salvador Santiago; brother Antonio Jr; sister Debra Lopez; Godchildren Yessina, Alex, Mia, Baby Benny. Rosary will begin at 6pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 am at Saint Simon and Jude Cathedral followed by Interment at West Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, AZ. Frances will be deeply missed and will always be in our hearts. She now is our beautiful angel watching over us. We love you now and forever, always! Be a "good monkey!" Please visit www.chapelofthechimesmortuary.com to leave special tributes.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019