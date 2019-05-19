|
|
Frances Smith Cohen
Phoenix - Frances Smith Cohen, wife, mother, teacher, dancer and choreographer, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 14, 2019 from complications following a heart attack. She is survived by her brother Jack, children Sam, Jeffrey and Rachel, grandchildren Andrea, Eliana and Jeremy, and dog Einstein.
Frances Smith Cohen was a graduate from Tucson High School and Bennington College in Vermont. She moved to Tucson in the 1930s from Elizabeth, New Jersey and lived in Tucson, the Washington, D.C. metro area twice, and Phoenix.
She served as Dance Director at the Tucson Jewish Community Center for eighteen years and directed the first touring dance company in Arizona, the Kadimah Dancers. In 1963, Frances helped create the Arizona Dance Arts Alliance and in 1972 she co-founded the dance program at the University of Arizona.
Frances served as Director of Opera at George Washington University from 1981 to 1986 and was the recipient of a National Opera Institute grant where she toured regional opera companies as a choreographer and assistant director. Frances began Wolf Trap in Arizona which places performing artists in Head Start classrooms and has served as Regional Director for this program since 1986. Frances was Artistic Director of Center Dance Ensemble - the resident dance company at Herberger Theater Center. Working with Susan Silverman, she also created Dance Theater West in Phoenix - the academy of Center Dance Ensemble and Story Book Ballet Theater. Frances was honored with the Outstanding Artist Fellowship Award for Choreography from the Maryland State Arts Council and is the proud recipient of the 1994 Arizona Governor's Outstanding Artist Award, 2004 Women Who Care Lifetime Achievement Award, and 2010 Childsplay's Pied Piper Award for her contributions to arts education. She was one of only ten recipients to receive the Arizona Cultural Keepers Award in celebration of Arizona's 100th birthday. Frances Smith Cohen was co-author of "Dance Essential Skills" and "Performing Dance Standards" for the Arizona Department of Education.
Frances and late husband Marvin were both honored with many accolades for their involvement, support and growth of the arts over the course of their lives. In that spirit, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends donate to their favorite performing arts organization in memory of Frances Cohen. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019