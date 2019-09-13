Services
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Monje
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Socorro Monje

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Socorro Monje Obituary
Frances Socorro Monje

Phoenix - 60, went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2019. A Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ. Thank you to the staff of South Mountain Post Acute and Hospice of the Valley. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now