|
|
Frances Socorro Monje
Phoenix - 60, went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2019. A Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, 717 West Dobbins Road, Phoenix, AZ. Thank you to the staff of South Mountain Post Acute and Hospice of the Valley. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 13, 2019