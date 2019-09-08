|
Francine Lessard
Chandler - Francine M. Lessard, November 11, 1944 - August 29, 2019. Francine passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of August 29th. Francine is survived by her husband Roland, 3 children Michelle Munsee, Danielle Gifford and Charles Lessard. Francine had 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Francine spent her life as a homemaker. She had a passion for cooking and baking. She was very welcoming to anyone who came to her home, always offering a meal and if needed a place to stay. Her motto was the more the merrier, there was always room for one more person. She enjoyed watching the Arizona Diamondbacks, she loved to read, and she was an expert at crossword puzzles. Francine was diagnosed with MS many years ago but she never let it break her spirit. She was sharp as a tac, even conversing with her grand daughter hours before her passing about the circumstances of her courtship with her husband Roland. She was the sweetest, kindest, most considerate person. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. To know her was to love her, she was beautiful inside and out. We will miss her dearly.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019