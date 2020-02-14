|
|
Francine Mary Aiello
Phoenix - Francine Mary Aiello, 61, left her earthly body January 18, 2020 in her home.
Born in Herkimer, NY. She received her Bachelor's in Psychology at SUNY Buffalo in 1981. In 1984 she graduated from Canisius College of Buffalo where she received her Master's in Science. She received her Master's in Education at Cambridge College in 1992. After her education in Buffalo and Boston, she ventured to Phoenix, Arizona where she happily made it her home over 30 years.
For the Last 22 years Francine was employed at Arcadia High School and worked as a counselor, teacher, and mentor to many.
She had a zest for life by volunteering and fostering puppies through Puppy Luv Animal Rescue, traveling to Sedona, reading, and being surrounded by her nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her laughter, contagious energy, and her dedication to her students.
She is survived by her father Frank D Aiello; her siblings Jennifer (Brian) Milligan, Naples, FL; Mary Carol (Stephen) Brockett, Herkimer, NY; Frank (Carla) Aiello, Naples, FL; Donna Aiello, Oriskany, NY; her beloved nieces and nephews Tyler Milligan, Danielle Gisonni, Giovanna Aiello, Frankie Aiello, Montana Aiello, Dylan Aiello; her great-nephew Frankie Gisonni; and her beloved Scout. She was preceded in passing by her mother Margaret D Aiello.
Her family held a private service in Naples, FL.
A celebration of her life will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Heidi's Events, 2095 W 15th St, Tempe, AZ 85281.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the following: Puppy Luv Animal Rescue, 34018 N 2nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085. A memorial scholarship has been set up in her name for the students of Arcadia High School, 4703 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, Arizona 85018.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020